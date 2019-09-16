SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a beautiful day yesterday and today is looking pretty nice as well. In fact, this entire week is looking fantastic. The only bump in the road is actually this morning with maybe a sprinkle as a weak system moves through the area.
Clouds this morning will give way to plenty of sunshine later on. Temperatures today will be comfortable with highs in the low to middle 70's. It will be another great day to head over to The Big E! (Salute to West Springfield Day)
High pressure builds into the Northeast and will supply us with plenty of sunshine for the next several days, it may even last into the weekend. Temperatures should end up in the 60s in the hills to lower 70s in the valley, with a warmer trend toward the end of the week and possibly into next weekend. By then we may be into the 80s!
