SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will be the pick of the week with lost of sunshine, mild temperatures and not much wind. Temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 50's. High pressure builds in tonight, keeping us dry, but clouds increase ahead of a potent storm system crossing the US.
Low pressure moving across the lower 48 this week will bring snow to the upper Midwest and rain to the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys tomorrow. For New England, the day begins dry and fairly cloudy with showers arriving later in the day. Rain is likely along the I91 and I95 corridors tomorrow evening and night as a cold front swings through. Behind the front, everyone in the Northeast turns blustery and gusty wind continues throughout Thanksgiving-which looks to impact plans for balloons in the big Thanksgiving Day parades.
Thanksgiving will be blustery and chilly for western Mass with just a few flurries possible in the hills. Temperatures end up in the upper 30s to mid-40s with a wind chill making it feel about 5-10 degrees colder but at least we'll see some sunshine. Last Thanksgiving the high was only 19!
High pressure takes over for Friday and Saturday, so it will be bright, but colder. Black Friday morning should be a bit brisk with temps in the 20s. We are breezy Friday, but not nearly as windy-which is good news for the Parade of Big Balloons in Springfield. Highs will reach into the lower 40's. Highs fall back to the 30s for Saturday and we are tracking another storm for Sunday into Monday, which could bring a snow or a wintry mix to western Mass and much of New England. Stay tuned!
