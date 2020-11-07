SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and record warmth. The unofficial high this afternoon at Westover was 77°, which smashed the old record of 72° set in 1975.
Temperatures will fall through the 60s this evening and another cool night is on the way thanks to mostly clear skies and light winds. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
An upper level ridge will continue to dominate our weather through the mid part of next week. High pressure continues to build into the Mid-Atlantic in the upper levels and at the surface, keeping New England weather warm and dry. Temperatures should end up around 70 Sunday to Tuesday with good sunshine and occasional clouds. Patchy fog may be around the next few nights and mornings as well, especially Monday and Tuesday.
Our next storm system will finally arrive on Veterans Day. Breezes begin picking up Tuesday out of the south, ahead of the cold front and wind turns gusty Wednesday as the front moves in. Clouds increase Tuesday night and Wednesday looks overcast with a chance for showers in the morning, then likely showers later in the day. Skies gradually clear Thursday and cooler air settles in to end the week with another chance for showers by Friday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.