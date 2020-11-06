Decreasing clouds this morning with lots of sunshine today

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Our beautiful stretch of weather continues today and still looks to last well into next week. Temperatures soared to around 70 degrees yesterday, and we'll likely reach 70 today and over the weekend. 

A weak system is moving through this morning with clouds, and maybe a sprinkle or two, but clouds will decrease by mid-morning as high pressure re-establishes control in New England. Skies stay sunny throughout the afternoon with a light southwesterly breeze and highs returning to around 70, which is 14 degrees above normal for Springfield!

Temperatures more like late-September will stick around throughout the weekend. We may challenge record highs tomorrow with temperatures into the lower 70's under a mostly sunny sky.  Sunday will be sunny too with high pressure staying in control. Temperatures once again reach near 70. 

As high pressure moves eastward early next week, our dew points will begin to climb, bringing in a few clouds Monday and Tuesday. Both days will still be near 70 with southwesterly breezes and sunshine. Wind will increase Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Our next chance for rain looks to be Wednesday afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through. Expect a warm, breezy Veterans Day followed by only a slight cool down Thursday with a few leftover morning showers. 

Panzer9811
Panzer9811

Dear Mother Nature,

Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!

Thank you.

Couillon
Couillon

Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????

If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans

Couillon
Couillon

How you been Panzer?

