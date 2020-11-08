SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another record high was set at Westover Reserve Base in Chicopee as we unofficially topped out at 76°, breaking the previous record high of 73° set in 1975. That warm weather will be sticking around as we start off the work week.
Under clear skies and calm winds a chilly night is on the way with lows dropping back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunshine returns on Monday with highs topping out in the lower 70s. The record high for tomorrow is 74° set back in 1975. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the upper 60s to around 70° with mostly sunny skies.
Our next storm system will finally arrive on Veterans Day. Breezes begin picking up Tuesday out of the south, ahead of the cold front and wind turns gusty Wednesday as the front moves in. Clouds increase Tuesday night and Wednesday looks overcast with a chance for showers in the morning, then likely showers later in the day. Skies gradually clear Thursday and cooler air settles in to end the week with another chance for showers by Friday.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
