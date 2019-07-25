SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a fantastic start to the day. We have cool comfortable conditions with temperatures in the 50's! Temperatures will warm up quickly this morning with highs into the low to mid 80's this afternoon. Not to worry though, it will stay nice and dry with dew points in the 50's.
High pressure stays in charge over the next several days so we are not expecting much if any rain into the start of next week, aside from a spot shower here or there.
Tomorrow will be much like today with a cool start, a warm afternoon but with dry conditions.
The nice stretch will last into the weekend as well. High pressure will slip offshore, with highs into the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. It will become rather humid by the end of the weekend. There is a chance for a few a spot shower on Sunday but there's not much to worry about. The next chance for widespread rain or storms will likely not arrive until Tuesday night or Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Northeast.
