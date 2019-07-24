SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What a beautiful day it has been! Highs topped out in the upper 70s and low 80s -- about average for this time of year. Overnight, our lows dip to the middle 50s, setting us up for a cool, comfortable night! It's a great night to give the air conditioners a break by opening up the windows.
High pressure stays in charge over the next several days, meaning near start-to-finish sunshine for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 80s and lows in the 50s. These are the type of days that you want to remember when the heart of Winter brings -20° to us.
The nice stretch will last into the weekend. High pressure will slip offshore, with highs near 90 both Saturday and Sunday. It will become rather humid by the end of the weekend. There is a chance for a few sprinkles Sunday evening and Monday evening caused by the higher humidity values and warm temperatures. The next chance for widespread rain will likely not arrive until Tuesday night or Wednesday.
Cape Cod Tornado: EF-1 with estimated winds up to 110 mph. Two touchdowns, South Yarmouth and Harwich. Straight line wind damage from Mashpee to Chatham.
