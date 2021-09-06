SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front came through early this morning, which gave us a beautiful Labor Day for the most part. A secondary cold front brought some isolated showers and downpours to Berkshire and Franklin Counties this afternoon with a few spotty showers or sprinkles a bit farther south. Overall, most saw a seasonably warm and dry day.
Tonight, drier air continues building in, allowing for mostly clear skies and cool temperatures in the lower to middle 50s overnight. A little patchy fog may form in the usual spots.
Tuesday looks like a near perfect weather day with seasonable highs in the upper 70s, a light westerly breeze and dry air. We will stay mostly sunny throughout the day and cool off nicely again in the evening.
Humidity on the rise again mid-week as a vigorous cold front approaches from the west. Humidity rises early with a passing warm front. We should see good sunshine Wednesday ahead of a cold front, so temperatures climb into the lower 80s by the afternoon along with gusty breezes. A few spotty showers are possible during the day, but most of the rain and thunderstorms look to arrive near and after sunset, which should limit our severe potential.
Showers exit early Thursday, but we remain cloudy and muggy with highs in the 70s. A few showers may linger, but it’s not looking like a washout right now. The front finally moves off the coast Thursday night and high pressure builds in with drier air.
Breezy and mild Friday with a dry, refreshing air mass in place. We stay very pleasant to start the weekend with sunny skies, low humidity and seasonable temperatures. Humidity creeps up a bit Sunday as our wind direction shifts to the southwest, but it still looks like a nice day overall. A shower is possible Sunday night and Monday with our next cold front.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
