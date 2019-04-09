SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front moving through western Mass is bringing a line of heavy showers and a few imbedded thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some showers or storms may bring brief gusty wind and even some small hail. Temperatures have hovered in the 40s most of the day for the Pioneer valley and will linger there throughout the remainder of the evening.
Behind the cold front, winds will shift out of the west, ushering in drier air and cooler temperatures. Most will fall into the 30s through sunrise Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. We will see some decent sunshine Wednesday with patchy clouds and temperatures get back to around 50 in the afternoon. A northwest breeze will keep the day cool with gusts to 20mph at times.
It will be a colder start for Thursday with clear skies and temps in the 20s at dawn. However, high pressure will give us a mostly sunny day and temperatures rebound into the middle and upper 50s by the end of the day. High clouds drift in during the afternoon and evening and skies become mostly cloudy for Friday as low pressure moves into the Great Lakes and a warm front passes by. Friday looks mainly dry and mild with highs near 60. Rain chances with a cold front hold off until Friday night.
Showers move through Friday night with a passing cold front and clouds will decrease Saturday morning as the front heads to the coast. It will be breezy and mild with highs climbing to around 70! High clouds build into our area on Sunday and temps will get cooler with highs back to the 50s. Our weekend remains dry as rain holds off until Monday with our next storm.
Low pressure moving up from the southwest will bring a soaking rain to New England on Monday. We dry out and turn breezy Tuesday with seasonable temperatures, then a warm up is looking possible mid to late week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.