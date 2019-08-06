SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's another cool and comfortable start out there but some clouds have moved in and today will be a transition day.
Humidity will climb today as a warm front moves through New England. Expect patchy clouds and some sunshine along with warm afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm will pop up later this and evening, but the day will be far from a washout. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely today but may be a different story tomorrow.
Our weather pattern remains humid and unsettled for Wednesday and Thursday as an upper level trough moves into New England. At the surface, two cold fronts will help to spark scattered showers and thunderstorms-mainly in the afternoon and evening hours, which is typical for summer. Severe thunderstorms will be a risk for both Wednesday and Thursday, so be on alert. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern along with torrential rainfall. Temperatures hover close to normal, but dew points remain in the 60s to low 70s through Thursday night.
A “game-changer” cold front will finally push through Thursday night and wet weather will end for the end of the week. High pressure will build Friday, allowing for sunshine and lower humidity. As the upper level trough moves overhead and an upper low sits over southern Canada, our temperatures for the weekend will be near and below normal. Our weather looks quiet with lots of sunshine through Sunday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.