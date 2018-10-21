SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – We are starting out with some light shower activity moving through the region this morning. Some of the higher elevations could even see some wet snowflakes mixing in.
Skies will quickly become mostly sunny later this morning as a cold front slides to the east but we will be dealing with a gusty northwesterly winds. Despite the sunshine highs today only top out in the middle to upper 40s. The wind will make it feel colder however. Be sure to layer up if you are heading to the Rays of Hope Walk.
Our next frost chance will come tonight into Monday morning with temps in the 20s and low 30s possible. We should keep a fair sky for viewing the Orionids too! Temps remain below normal much of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s through Friday. Shower chances creep in Monday night and Tuesday morning with a passing Clipper system, but not much is expected. Mid to late week is trending dry and sunny for now.
Today: Becoming sunny, windy and chilly. Highs: 44-48
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Light winds. Lows: 22-26
Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Cool. Highs: 46-50
