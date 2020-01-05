SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are waking up to some snow showers but they are not going to last and we will see some sunshine today. A warm front could bring some additional snow showers tomorrow morning.
Today will be a dry day with snow showers ending around sunrise. The Berkshires may have some flurries or a snow shower around, but most become partly to mostly sunny and blustery for the afternoon. Temperatures will be colder Sunday with highs in the lower 30s. A gusty northwesterly winds means wind chills will run in the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will diminish tonight as skies start off mostly clear. Clouds will increase later tonight as lows drop back into the lower 20s.
Our weather remains unsettled next week with a few systems coming through. One coming by on Monday will bring a few, light rain and/or snow showers. A more potent system will come into western Mass Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with more precip as low pressure passes nearly overhead. This storm may bring more of a wintry mix or snow and possible gusty wind. Stay tuned!
