SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This morning is starting much warmer then the last few mornings with temperatures in the lower 60's instead of the 40's. It's becoming a bit humid too and humidity levels will increase throughout the day. A cold front will head our way from the west, so clouds will hang tough most of the day with occasional breaks of sunshine. Dew points climb into the 60s by this afternoon and temperatures come up to near 80. Showers and downpours are looking likely this afternoon and evening. Rainfall may become enhanced from Tropical Storm Erin which continues to move northward, but will pass well to the east of Cape.
Rainfall amounts may end up around a half inch to 1 inch with higher amounts to the east where there is a Flash Flood Watch in effect. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but nothing strong or severe is expected.
We dry out quickly early tomorrow morning and tomorrow is looking very nice. Temperatures remain warm with highs again in the low to middle 80s, but dew points quickly fall back to the 50s. We end the week with summer temperatures in the lower 80s along with a sunny sky. Some clouds increase Friday afternoon and evening and a spot shower is possible with another cold front. Most remain dry as the front passes and drier, cooler air moves in for the weekend.
It will be cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. We will be quite dry over the weekend with dew points in the 40s, so expect overnight temps to return to the 50s. Our next system will bring in more clouds later Sunday along with shower chances Sunday night into Labor Day.
