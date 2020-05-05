SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a breezy, seasonably cool day across western mass with highs in the 50s to around 60. Tonight, high pressure will keep skies mainly clear and dew points in the low 30s-which will give us a chilly night. Wind lightens after sunset this evening and remains light and variable overnight with temperatures falling into the lower and middle 30s.
Wednesday is looking mainly dry with increasing clouds after a little morning sun. Temperatures get into the middle and upper 50s with a light easterly breeze around most of the day. Low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast will bring a few showers up our way by the end of the day and Wednesday night, but we won’t get much.
We’ve got an interesting few days of weather on the way for New England and the Northeast. Our unseasonably cool & unsettled pattern is still kicking (it has been since mid-April). Temperatures only make it to near 60 through Friday and overnight temps hang in the 30s through the end of the week as well. Weather-wise, we will see a coastal low pass well to our south Wednesday night with some rain showers through Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon, we dry out a bit with some breaks of sun.
Despite it being May, a piece of the Polar Vortex will drift into southern Canada Friday into this weekend, bringing a blast of Arctic air! Ahead of an Arctic front, we will see an increase in clouds during the day and a gusty southwest breeze. Low pressure develops along this front and brings a swath of rain Friday night, that may change over to or mix with snow! Accumulating snow is possible in the hill towns and possibly trace amounts in the valley. It will be windy and cold with temps in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s Saturday morning with rain and snow showers tapering off.
Record cold is possible Saturday (highs in the 40s) and Saturday night(lows near 30) as an upper low drifts across New England. Drier weather builds Saturday night, but we stay breezy into Sunday. Sunday morning wind chills may dip into the teens and low 20s. Mother’s Day will stay dry, but breezy and cool with highs back to the lower to middle 50s. Clouds build Monday with a few showers Monday night into Tuesday AM. This trough should lift out of New England by the end of the week, allowing for warmer temps.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
