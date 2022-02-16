SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With a clear sky and no wind temperatures fell into single digits and lower teens early this morning. However, temperatures are coming up quickly and we have a milder afternoon on the way, thanks to an increasing southerly breeze.
High pressure moves to our east today, so a southerly wind will develop and usher in a milder air mass. Today will be blustery, with wind gusts to 25-35mph. Highs will reach into the low to middle 40's.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not nearly as cold, in fact temperatures will stay in the 30's then rise into the lower 40's later on.
Tomorrow will be unseasonably mild with spring in the air. It will be windy too as high pressure continues moving east and a cold front and low pressure approach from the west. Wind will stay persistent out of the southwest with gusts to 20-30mph. Temperatures climb into the 50s to near 60 and linger there under mostly cloudy skies. Any sunshine that breaks through will bring temps up even more!
Rain with the cold front holds off until tomorrow night and will be heavy at times. Wind will gust to 40-50mph through sunrise Friday morning and we may even hear some rumbles of thunder as the front moves through. Temperatures also look to surge to around 60!
Once the front moves through in the morning, we turn sharply colder and dry out fast with a return to sunshine. Temperatures will fall through the 30's on Friday with a gusty breeze.
A clipper system will bring some flurries and snow showers to western Mass on Saturday. It will be blustery with highs in the 30's. We may see some scattered coatings with a bit more in the hills and across the Berkshires. Sunday will be dry and seasonable with highs in the 30's.
