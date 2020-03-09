SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today is looking fantastic! A strong southerly flow will help to bring in "May-like" temperatures today. Under mostly sunny skies temperatures will reach into the 60's this afternoon, a few towns may touch 70!
Clouds increase overnight ahead of a cold front. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy but still mild with temperature reaching into the lower 60's. Showers will move in later tomorrow afternoon but most of the day is looking dry. Showers move out tomorrow evening followed by cooler temperatures for the middle of the week.
Although Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler temperatures will still reach into the 50's, above normal for the middle of March. Wednesday will be blustery behind the front but both Wednesday and Thursday should feature a decent amount of sunshine.
An area of low pressure will likely bring us periods of rain on Friday before we dry out and turn blustery and chilly for the weekend, with highs in the 40's under a fair amount of sunshine.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
