SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) This afternoon will remain mostly sunny, brisk and chilly with highs in the 50's. The wind will be gusty, up to about 30 mph from time to time. The wind will ease tonight under a clear sky. The full moon will be lighting up the sky with temps in the upper 20's and lower to mid 30's. The "Pink" Super moon rises at 7:40 this evening and will be a great show. It will appear brighter and bigger than usual.
After a chilly start, tomorrow will be warmer as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60's. Clouds will mix with sunshine ahead of a warm front pushing through tomorrow night. The front will bring some showers and a few downpours tomorrow night. Temperatures will be milder with lows in the 40's to near 50. The front lifts to the north on Wednesday bringing warmer temperatures into western Mass with highs well into the 70's, we may even touch 80. The best chance of hitting 80 will be in greater Springfield and points south Farther away from the front to our north.
This front sags south Wednesday evening brining the chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. The front looks to get hung up on Thursday and will be the focal point for shower activity. This means Thursday looks to remain unsettled with clouds and scattered showers around. It will be cooler, but a bit muggy with highs in the 60's.
The front will likely move out as a cold front on Friday. This should dry us out and cool us off for Friday afternoon and weekend. The first weekend of May is looking seasonably chilly but bright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.