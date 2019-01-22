SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another frigid start this morning but the cold will ease this afternoon. High pressure building into the Northeast today will allow the wind to relax under a mostly sunny sky. It will feel much more comfortable this afternoon with highs into the middle 20's.
The moderating trend will continue as a southerly flow takes hold tomorrow and Thursday. An area of low pressure tracking across the Great Lakes will slide into eastern Canada, an ‘inside-runner’ storm and will bring a soaking rain to southern New England.
Rain will move in tomorrow evening and will last into Thursday afternoon as temperatures climb into the 40's to even near 50. Rain may become heavy at times early Thursday and with 1-2” expected, plus snow melt-flooding may become possible.
Colder air returns Friday and Saturday with temps falling into the 20's and lower 30's. Dry weather should hang on both days, but occasional flurries are possible from a weak upper level disturbances swinging through. Snow showers are a bit more likely on Sunday as a stronger disturbance slides to our east. At this point no big storms are indicated.
