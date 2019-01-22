SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's bitter cold out there this morning but not quite as bad as yesterday. Temperatures are near zero but at least the wind is lighter. High pressure builds into the Northeast today, allowing the wind to relax and skies to stay mostly sunny. While we are still cold today with highs in the low to mid 20s, we won’t be nearly as cold as yesterday. It will feel much more comfortable this afternoon.
The moderating trend will continue as a southerly flow takes hold tomorrow and Thursday. At the surface, low pressure continues to track across the Midwest, toward the Great Lakes tomorrow. The ‘inside-runner’ storm will bring a chance for a light wintry mix tomorrow afternoon that will change to rain tomorrow evening. Snow and ice accumulation will be minor if any at all.
A soaking rain is on tap from Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon as temperatures climb to around 40. Rain may become heavy at times early Thursday and with 1-2” expected, plus snow melt-flooding may become possible. Temps on Thursday will come up well into the 40's with a gusty breeze.
Colder air returns Friday and Saturday with temps falling into the 20's and lower 30's. So cold but not brutally so. Dry weather should hang on both days, but occasional flurries are possible from a weak upper level disturbances swinging through. Snow showers are a bit more likely on Sunday as a stronger disturbance slides to our east. At this point no big storms are indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.