SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a bright but cold day today temperatures fall to near 0 tonight under partly cloudy skies. Dry weather sticks around for the next few days before our next storm system approaches later in the week.
Monday starts off very clear and very dry with winds becoming relaxed and light, allowing for temperatures to climb up slightly to the low 30s.
January looks to end dry with seasonably cold temperatures, but February begins with a little warm up. Temperatures get milder Tuesday as high pressure moves offshore and wind shifts southwest. A warm front will approach Wednesday, which will bring temps into the 40s with scattered rain showers. A cold front looks delayed Thursday, which means we sit in the milder air mass with highs approaching 50! Once the front gets here Thursday night/Friday, we could see a round of rain or some snow along with a drop in temperatures.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.