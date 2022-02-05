SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dry weather will stick around tonight and tomorrow, though it will remain rather cold. Temperatures will begin to moderate heading into next week.
As high pressure moves overhead tonight, wind should become light to calm and skies clear. Temperatures may fall below 0 for many through Sunday morning. We keep cold, dry weather Sunday, though temperatures do moderate a bit in the afternoon with highs hitting middle to upper 20s. We will close the weekend with good sunshine and some late high clouds.
Overall, our weather next week is looking fairly quiet and milder. A coastal low will make a close pass Monday into Tuesday, but remain mostly out of reach. Lots of clouds will be around both days from this low and there’s a risk for scattered rain and snow showers from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning, but it doesn’t look like much. Temperatures warm to the 40s mid to late week with more sunshine.
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
