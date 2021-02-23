SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The snow and rain from yesterday have moved out, but lots of icy spots and slippery surfaces are left behind. Be sure to use extra caution as you head out this morning.
This morning is dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb to near 40 in the valley with 30s in the hills and an approaching warm front will bring scattered rain and high elevation snow showers by the afternoon. We won’t see much for wet weather, so not much of an impact to the day.
Tomorrow will be our pick of the week as we spend the day ahead of a cold front. Milder air takes over and temperatures max out in the 40s-with a few upper 40s possible in the lower valley! Skies look partly to mostly cloudy and we could have a a few southwest wind gusts hit 20mph. A cold front will come through Wednesday night with more clouds and a shower.
Our weather turns dry and cooler to end the week with lots of sunshine both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures return to the 30s for highs and teens for lows both Thursday and Friday nights. Thursday looks blustery with some 20-30mph gusts, so it will feel quite cold, however that strong late February sun sure will help!
Our next storm system looks to impact southern New England on Saturday. Right now, this looks like a mainly rain event with highs nearing 40, but it may start as snow at the onset, especially across the high terrain. Sunday, the last day of February, looks to be the better of the two weekend days as we dry out and see moderating temperatures.
