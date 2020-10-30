SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a healthy first snowfall here in western Mass this morning with the valley ending up around 1-2 inches and the hills east and west anywhere from 3-5 inches! Even spots in eastern Hampden county, like Wales and Monson were on the high end of totals.
Skies continue to clear and tonight gets very cold with potential record-breaking lows. Most dip into the upper teens by sunrise Saturday thanks to high pressure building overhead with very dry air and calm wind. Expect a lot of refreezing tonight, so black ice becomes a concern for travel.
Temperatures remain cold Saturday with highs only getting into the low to mid 40s. We will see a sunny day with light to calm wind, which will make it feel a little less extreme. Temps fall below freezing by 8pm, so be sure to bundle up the trick or treaters! Temperatures won’t get as cold Saturday night as clouds increase.
Skies turn cloudy Sunday and breezes pick up out of the south ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures warm back to near normal with highs in the mid 50s for most. A period of rain is looking likely Sunday evening and night as the front moves through.
A deep trough will move into the Northeast on Monday, bringing a shot of much colder air. Highs Monday look to stay in the upper 30s to low 40s and a few flurries or snow squalls will be possible. Wind gusts may top 30mph at times as strong surface low pressure exits to our northeast. Another disturbance will roll through Monday night through Tuesday morning with flurries or snow showers.
A ridge begins building back into the Northeast Tuesday, but it will still be a chilly day. Much warmer air on tap for the second half of the week as highs hit 60s by Thursday!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
