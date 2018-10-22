SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It's a chilly, gray morning and although you may not need the umbrella this morning you will this afternoon as showers move into western Mass.
A passing clipper system will bring us showers and periods of rain. Rain will be mainly on the light side but things will get wet and it will stay rather chilly with temperatures near 50.
A reinforcing shot of chilly air will arrive for tomorrow and Thursday with more cold and wind! Temperatures will stay in the 40s along with a gusty breeze. It will feel like it's in the 30's. We may even get down into the teens in a couple of spots by Friday morning.
It still looks as though we will be dealing with a weekend Nor'easter with a cold rain and wind. The exact time and precipitation type are a bit in question, although right now it looks like mainly a rain storm for most of southern New England. Having said this, there may be a mix of rain in snow in the higher terrain, especially Saturday morning when the precipitation first moves in. The bulk of the rain will fall on Saturday then it will dry out on Sunday but remain mostly cloudy and blustery.
