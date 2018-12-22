SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire county as well as western parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until early this evening.
Skies will become mostly clear this evening and the winds will gradually diminish as the evening goes on. It's going to be a colder night tonight as lows fall back into the middle 20s.
Dry and more seasonable weather returns by Sunday with temperatures more seasonable, in the middle to upper 30s. A very weak upper-level disturbance comes through later Sunday night into Monday morning. This may be enough for a coating of snow in the Pioneer Valley with slightly higher amounts in the Hilltowns. Those hoping for a white Christmas…any accumulating snow will struggle to last until Christmas morning. Christmas Day will be dry and chilly with temps in the 30s.
