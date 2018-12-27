SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 3am and last through 8 or 9am Friday morning for all of western Mass.
It’s been a quiet, seasonable and bright day here in western Mass with afternoon temps again reaching the middle to upper 30s for most. Clouds continue to build this evening ahead of our next storm system, but wet weather holds off until after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s through midnight or so, then begin to rise Friday morning.
Wet weather arrives around 3 or 4am and begins as a brief period of snow and possibly sleet. Up to 1 inch may accumulate in the hill towns, but a half inch or less is expected in the valley. A transition to freezing rain is possible for an hour or two, which may bring a glaze of ice to roadways for the early morning commute. Temperatures rise above freezing during the morning hours, changing everyone to rain from the lower valley first to the Berkshires last. By 10am, most roads will be wet or slushy at least.
A steady rain will transition to showers Friday afternoon. Temperatures max out around 50 in the valley with a gusty southerly breeze. Flooding is unlikely with most picking up around a half inch of rain.
Showers taper off Friday night and temperatures only fall into the 40s through Saturday morning. It will be a mild start Saturday with early high temps in the middle to upper 40s, but an increasingly gusty northwest wind will kick in-ushering in colder air. Expect a mix of sun and clouds along with falling afternoon temperatures. It will be colder and quieter for Sunday with highs near freezing.
High pressure will give us a dry start to the final day of the year, but wet weather returns by the afternoon. Temps rise into the upper 30s, but with some lingering cold air, there may be a brief period of snow showers or a rain/snow mix. Rain takes over quickly and lasts through New Year’s Eve and into early Tuesday morning. Rain is looking fairly light for now. Temperatures stay mild for New Year’s Day, but we will have a good breeze. Colder air returns mid to late week.
- Tonight: Cloudy skies with a wintry mix after midnight. Lows: 26-30
- Tomorrow: Early wintry mix to rain. Highs: 46-52
- Saturday: A mild start, turning windy & colder. Highs: 40-48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.