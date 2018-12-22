SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Some showers are possible this morning as a cold front moves through the region. The winds will shift to the west later this morning and could gust over 40 mph at times in the higher elevations. A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 am for Berkshire county as well as western parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and remain in effect until early this evening.
STORM RECAP: What an incredible, multi-faceted storm for the first day of Winter. There is some irony that Springfield set a new high temperature record on the Winter Solstice. Friday morning, the high temperature hit 64°, beating the old record of 60° set in 1957.
The rain was soaking, drenching western Mass in two to three inches before finally tapering off. Add a stiff south to southeasterly wind, and it was a recipe for a few places to see some wind damage.
Moving forward, river flooding will be a concern through the weekend. There is a FLOOD WARNING out for the Connecticut River watershed from the Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts border until Holyoke. Multiple gauges along the river are expected to approach moderate flood level, including areas near Montague (cresting at 31.7 feet) and Northampton (cresting at 115 feet). The river will reach its peak on Sunday morning before slowly receding.
FORECAST:
A cold front will move through the area this morning. The wind shifts into the west/northwest, ushering in colder air. Highs today took place earlier this morning, with temperatures falling through the 40s into the 30s for the afternoon. There may be a few morning showers, and even snow showers in the Berkshires, as the front moves through. The afternoon will be dry with some leftover clouds.
Dry and more seasonable weather returns by Sunday with temperatures more seasonable, near 40. A very weak upper-level disturbance comes through Monday morning. This may be enough for a coating of snow in the Pioneer Valley with slightly higher amounts in the Hilltowns. Those hoping for a white Christmas…any accumulating snow will struggle to last until Christmas morning. Christmas Day will be dry and chilly with temps in the 30s.
