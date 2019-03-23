SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Strong low pressure continues to move away to the northeast today. Blustery conditions will continue today but mild air is on tap for tomorrow.
Snow showers are coming to an end and skies will become partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs today will top out in the lower 40s but thanks to gusty west/northwesterly winds it will feel like it's in the 30s much of the afternoon. Wind gusts this afternoon could reach as high as 40 mph especially in the higher elevations. Under mostly clear skies tonight lows will drop back into the middle 20s but wind chills will dip into the teens.
Our weekend will end much nicer in western Mass with temperatures soaring into the middle and upper 50s Sunday! High pressure to our south will keep skies mostly sunny and a breeze from the west. Clouds will begin to build in the afternoon and skies turn mostly cloudy Sunday night. On Monday, a cold front moving southward will bring a chance for rain and snow showers in the morning. Little to no accumulations of snow expected.
After some scattered wet and winter weather early Monday, we will see clearing skies and falling temperatures. Unseasonably cool conditions will linger Tuesday with a little improvement Wednesday with abundant sunshine as strong high pressure takes over. High pressure moves east and sets up a warm up for the end of the week with highs nearing 60 by Friday.
