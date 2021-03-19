SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen some beneficial rain last night across western Mass with most picking up a half inch to inch and a half of rain. Drier air moves in today but it will be blustery and chilly however a springtime warm up is on the way.
Today will begin mostly cloudy, but clouds decrease throughout the morning and skies turn sunny for the afternoon. Temperatures will be stuck in the 30s for most with wind chills in the 20s thanks to a wind out of the north between 15-25 mph with some higher gusts. Those winds will diminish tonight and skies will remain clear. A cold night is on the way with lows dropping back into the upper teens to around 20.
A warming trend arrives with the start of spring for the Northeast. High pressure builds in Saturday, bringing a much lighter breeze and seasonable temperatures. We will have some cold nights over the weekend, but lots of clear sky and daytime sunshine. Highs return to 60 Sunday calm wind.
Temperatures hold steady in the 50s to low 60s Monday, then mid 60s Tuesday thanks to a ridge of high pressure overhead. More clouds drift in Wednesday and Thursday, but our weather still looks mainly dry and mild.
