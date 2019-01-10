SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
It's a brisk and chilly morning. Today is starting mostly cloudy with a few flurries in the valley and snow showers in the hills. Some minor accumulation of an inch or less expected along the eastern slopes of the Berkshires. Skies should partially clear this afternoon, but it will be a cold, windy day with highs near freezing and wind chills in the 20's.
A dry cold front comes through this afternoon and a reinforcing shot of cold air will follow for tomorrow. Temperatures will only reach into the low to mid 20's tomorrow afternoon with some of the hills getting stuck in the teens. A healthy breeze continues due to low pressure spinning across eastern Canada, so expect wind chills to stay low. High pressure will build in, bringing lighter wind for tomorrow night and Saturday.
Low pressure will slide along the Gulf Coast, then move off the Carolinas over the weekend. This storm still looks to miss southern New England with only a slight chance for flurries Sunday morning. Otherwise, our weekend looks cold and dry with temperatures mainly in the 20's. Temperatures should get back above freezing early next week with continued dry weather.
There are no snowstorms in sight!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.