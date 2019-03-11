SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A milder, but breezy start to our work week with temperatures ranging in the 40s today.
A breeze lingers this evening and tonight with occasional gusts to 20-30 mph. Temperatures will dip back into the 30s this evening and middle to upper 20s overnight, so watch out for developing icy spots on untreated roads and sidewalks.
Tuesday will be a dry and blustery day with a solid northwest breeze that may gust to 20-30mph. Temperatures will be colder than today with many seeing highs on either side of 40 degrees. Expect some sunshine but also patchy clouds that will be around most of the day.
High pressure will build in to the Northeast through Wednesday, allowing for a colder start Wednesday morning. Temps should fall into the teens to start the day, but with abundant sunshine, we rebound into the 40s by the afternoon. A milder weather pattern will take hold for the end of the week as a strong storm system impacts the Midwest.
A ridge in the East will allow for a nice warm up for the end of the week with highs in the 50s Thursday and near 60 by Friday. We should remain dry for Thursday, but clouds will be increasing along with a southerly breeze. We are blustery and mild for Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers will be around most of the day and will be capable of producing downpours.
Our weekend begins mild and breezy with temperatures holding near 50 on Saturday with lingering clouds. Our weather looks mainly dry for the weekend, but a cold front coming through Saturday evening will usher in a cooler air mass for Sunday.
