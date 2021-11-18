SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw an unseasonably warm day across western Mass with highs hitting upper 60s for many! In Springfield/Chicopee, we were only a degree shy of tying the record.
Rain continues tonight, tapering off not long after midnight. Some wet snow may mix in with rain in the Berkshires and hill towns before precipitation ends, but little to no accumulation is expected and roads will remain wet. Some partial clearing is possible around 4-5am in western Mass, which may give us a chance to view the partial lunar eclipse, but it will be close!
Blustery and cooler Friday with highs near 40 in the Berkshires to a few upper 40s in the lower valley. Wind out of the West-Northwest may gust to 20-30mph and will keep patchy clouds across the higher terrain. Lake and mountain effect rain and snow showers will also impact the hill towns during the morning and afternoon and a few may reach the valley. Wind becomes light and skies clear as high pressure builds Friday night.
Our weekend begins cold and dry with sunny skies for Saturday morning and below normal temperatures. Wind will be much lighter and high, thin clouds increase throughout the day. Clouds thicken up and linger Sunday, but dry weather continues most of the day. Temperatures also climb back to around 50 Sunday afternoon with light wind.
Our next storm system arrives Sunday night through Monday with periods of rain. Rain looks steady through Monday morning, then will taper to showers with milder temperatures lasting through the day.
A cold front moves offshore Tuesday and an area of low pressure off the coast moves along that boundary. This low stays far enough to the east to keep wet weather offshore, but we will have some gusty breezes and chilly temperatures through Wednesday.
Our weather in the Northeast looks quiet for Thanksgiving!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
