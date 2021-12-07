SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold front brought gusty winds and downpours last night and now the December, chill is back!
Temperatures are in the 30's, but with still a gusty breeze wind chills are in the 20's so be sure to bundle up, reading do not go up much today.
High pressure builds in today keeping us dry and chilly with highs in the 30s along with a gusty breeze out of the west-northwest. We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds with the brightest and breeziest part of the day this morning. Clouds increase this afternoon into night and some light snow and snow showers are on the way for tomorrow!
A developing coastal low will bring us light snow and/or snow showers tomorrow. Minor accumulation is looking possible, but it does not look to be a ‘big’ snow event for western Mass. Most across western Mass should see anywhere from a coating to 2 inches of snow through tomorrow night. The most likely time for slick roads would be in the afternoon and evening.
High pressure builds back in on Thursday with a chilly, dry day. Temperatures will likely top off in the 30's. A warm front will swings through Thursday night into Friday morning with a period of light snow or a few snow showers. A minor accumulation with some slippery spots for Friday morning's commute is possible. However, readings will slowly creep up and moisture will quickly move out. It will still be chilly on Friday, but will set the stage for a much milder start to the weekend.
Saturday will be unsettled with scattered showers but it will be mild and breezy with temperatures in the 50's. A period of rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning with a passing cold front. Behind the front it will be mainly dry, blustery and chilly on Sunday. Much of next week looks to feature mainly dry and rather mild conditions!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.