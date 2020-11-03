SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A strong upper level disturbance moved through overnight bringing rain and snow to the area. Rain totals were very light in the valley, meanwhile the hill towns saw a coating to 3"of snow accumulation. (A few isolated spots saw up to 5") Behind this system it will remain windy and cold the rest of the afternoon.
Election Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a gusty wind, but not as strong as yesterday. Northwest wind may gust to 35 mph then gradually subside throughout the afternoon. Wind becomes light to calm by tonight allowing for temps to tumble into the 20's.
We still have a significant warm up on the way as our weather pattern takes a dramatic shift starting tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures go from feeling like winter to early October! High pressure will build off shore this week, bringing a warm southerly flow up along with a lengthy stretch of dry weather.
After temps begin in the 20s tomorrow, highs return to normal in the afternoon as high pressure moves off to our east. Temps will come up into the 50's with a lighter breeze. The warming trend will continue Thursday and Friday with temperatures reaching into the 60s! High pressure to our south will keep us dry and mostly sunny. Our high pressure ridge strengthens over the weekend, pulling highs to near 70 along with lots of sunshine!
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
