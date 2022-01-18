SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cold and blustery start this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20's, but with gusty winds it feels colder. Watch out for slippery spots and areas of black ice this morning as well.
We remain between high and low pressure today, which will keep a gusty breeze going throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the 20s, and wind chills stay in the teens. We will have plenty of sunshine, but it will not warm us up much.
The wind eases tonight and with a clear sky, temperatures will fall into the single digits. However, a warm front will swing through late tonight into tomorrow morning with more clouds and rising temps. Lots of clouds will be around throughout the day, but highs will reach into the lower 40's, so much more comfortable. A cold front will bring a chance for a few rain and snow showers tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Clouds decrease Thursday morning and a colder air mass builds back in with highs near 30.
High pressure returns for Friday, bringing back sunshine but also frigid temperatures. Friday will be the coldest day of the week. It begins with lows around 0, then highs only make it into the teens. The cold air mass lingers over the weekend and low pressure developing off the coast may bring snow to the area Saturday. The forecast for this coastal storm is still very uncertain and for now, most of it will miss us-but it is one to watch!
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.