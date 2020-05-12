SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will feature a mixture of sun and clouds. It will remain blustery with wind gusts to 30 mph along with temperatures only reaching into the low to middle 50s. You'll need the jacket this afternoon with that cool, blustery feel in the air. An upper level disturbance moving by in may bring some a shower around Rt. 2 in Franklin and Berkshire County.
Tonight will be chilly and there is a frost/freeze potential by tomorrow morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Berkshire County from 1am to 9am, but if the breeze relaxes temps have the potential to dip into the 20's even in the valley.
Tomorrow will be sunny, and still a bit breezy with highs near 60. Another cool, but pleasant day. High pressure will slide off shore on Thursday as the air flow turns in from the southwest. This will lead to a milder afternoon with temperatures reaching into the upper 60's, and will bring some late day clouds, as a warm front approaches.
This warm front will bring showers and downpours Thursday night into Friday morning, then we turn warm and even muggy ahead of a cold front. Friday will feel a bit more like summer and there is a risk for thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening ahead of the front-will have to watch for severe potential as well.
We should dry out for Saturday with sunshine and warm temperatures, into the 70's. Shower and thunderstorm chances go up Sunday and Monday but overall temperatures stay near or above normal.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.