SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Wind Advisory goes into effect for all of Western Mass from noon today through midnight tonight. Northwesterly sustained flow 20-30mph with gusts to 50mph possible at times. Power outages are possible, as is minimal isolated tree and power line damage so certainly a good idea to prepare accordingly and charge up those devices in advance.
A Red Flag Warning remains for all of Western Mass through 8PM this evening. Strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation will result in an elevated fire danger. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Winds relaxed in the overnight hours, and temperatures are starting on the relatively mild side. We'll see some pretty decent morning sunshine -- but the clouds, and the wind will increase as the day goes on. An arctic front will push south through the region today and bring with it a chance for some light precipitation. Snow squalls, or short lived bursts of snow may reduce visibility for some -- though overall accumulation is looking to be minimal, if any. The major limiting factor for this is moisture: the air in place is dry.
The front will also bring another round of strong winds Sunday night followed by Arctic cold for Monday. We start the day with wind chill values in the single digits or negatives. No wind chill advisories in place as of yet, but that may change. Certainly ensure that every inch of exposed skin is covered as you head to work and send the kids to the bus stop, as wind chills will be dangerously low. Don't forget about the pets either! Actual high temperatures will struggle to break 30 in the valley and barely reach into the 20s in the hill towns and higher terrain. Plenty of sun though, not a cloud in the sky Monday -- and the stronger March sun will help us out a little bit, at least more than if this similar setup occurred mid winter.
Another slight risk for a mix or snow Tuesday into Wednesday though the threat looks to be less likely as of now. The system looks to mainly miss us to our south, and it's currently looking mostly dry and seasonably cold with highs near 40. We will moderate by midweek with temperatures back into the 50's on Wednesday followed by another chance for rain on Thursday.
We lost an hour of sleep and if you didn't change your clocks last night before going to bed here's your friendly reminder to do so today! Commonly forgotten is the car clock and the microwave/oven. This is also a great time to check and change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Sunrise today was 7:03 and sunset is at 6:56PM, so just shy of 12 hours of daylight. Spring officially beings this Saturday March 20th.
