SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wind Advisory previously in place for all of Western Mass expired at 7AM this morning. However, windy conditions remain through Monday. Isolated power outages and wind damage possible, no concerning wind chills until Monday morning.
The Red Flag Warning remains for all of western Mass from 7AM Saturday Morning until 5PM Saturday Evening. Strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation will result in an elevated fire danger. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
After a good taste of Spring, the feel of Winter is back. High temperatures will top off in the low-mid 40's both tomorrow and Sunday for the valley, upper 30's for hill towns and higher terrain. Lots of sunshine on tap for today, we'll see less sun on Sunday as an arctic front pushes through and brings us a chance at squeezing out some light precipitation. Snow squalls, or short lived bursts of snow may reduce visibility for some -- though overall accumulation is looking to be minimal, if any.
The front will also bring another round of strong winds Sunday night followed by Arctic cold for Monday. High temperatures will barely break freezing along with a continued gusty breeze! It will feel like it's in the teens and 20's despite a fair amount of sunshine as we start the work and school week.
Another slight risk for a mix or snow Tuesday though the threat looks to be less likely as of now. It's currently looking dry and chilly with highs near 40. We will moderate by midweek with temperatures back into the 50's on Wednesday followed a the chance for rain on Thursday.
Daylight Savings is tonight -- so don't forget to set back any analog clocks you may still have by one hour before going to bed. Digital clocks and smart phones will automatically update on their own at 2am Sunday March 14th. This is a great time to also check and change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Sunrise today was 6:05 and sunset is 5:54PM, so just shy of 12 hours of daylight. Tomorrow, sunrise will be at 7:03AM and sunsets are nearing 7PM! Sun will set at 6:56PM tomorrow evening.
