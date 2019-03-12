SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a brisk and chilly start this morning with temperatures in the lower 30's. The breeze is making it feel like it's in the teens and 20's though so be sure to dress warm.
Today will remain blustery with a solid northwest breeze that may gust to 20-30mph. Temperatures will be colder than yesterday with highs near 40. Expect some sunshine but also patchy clouds that will be around most of the day.
High pressure will build in to the Northeast into tomorrow, allowing for a colder start tomorrow morning. Temps should fall into the teens to start the day but with a lighter wind and, with abundant sunshine, we rebound into the 40s by tomorrow afternoon. A warm front will bring some clouds by later tomorrow afternoon and we could see a few rain and snow showers tomorrow evening with no accumulation.
Behind the warm front we will see a milder weather pattern that will take hold for the end of the week as a strong storm system impacts the Midwest.
A ridge in the East will allow for a nice warm up for the end of the week with highs in the 50s Thursday and near 60 by Friday. We should remain dry for Thursday, but clouds will be increasing along with a southerly breeze. We are breezy on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers will be around most of the day and will be capable of producing a few downpours. Most of the day it will not be raining.
The weekend will be more March-like with cool temperatures and a blustery feel. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40's on Saturday with a few lingering clouds. A cold front coming through Saturday evening will usher in a cooler air mass for Sunday. Dress warm for the parade. It will be sunny but windy and chilly with temperatures near 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.