SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a rather "mild" start for January with temperatures in the 30's and today will have a March feel to it, like yesterday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40's this afternoon, under a changeable sky. Snow showers across Berkshire County will end this morning, but a weak disturbance will move through this afternoon bringing a rain or snow shower to the valley, but most of the day will be dry.
We have no big storms indicated this week and no Arctic cold. However a few weak disturbances move through the area bringing a few bouts of flurries and snow showers along with colder temperatures for the middle of the week.
Tomorrow will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a flurry or two possible. It will be colder with highs in the upper 30's. It will be rather blustery still though. Wednesday and Thursday look seasonable with highs in the lower 30's. Thursday morning will likely be the coldest morning of the week with temperatures in the single digits in many spots.
A warm front may bring a few snow showers late in the day on Thursday or Thursday night with some coatings possible, but again this looks to be minor. In fact, temperatures will come up close to 40 on Friday before another cool down for the weekend with seasonable, blustery conditions.
The next chance of significant storminess does not come until maybe Tuesday of next week, but that's a long way off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.