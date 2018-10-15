SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Light showers and drizzle continue this evening, but a period of heavier showers is on the way for early tonight.
Wind will increase ahead of an approaching cold front and gusts out of the south could get to 30mph. Showers will taper off around midnight or so and wind shifts to the west-northwest-remaining gusty through dawn. Not much risk of thunderstorms this evening, however a rumble or two of thunder is possible. Temperatures will rise this evening and hit 60s, then will fall behind the cold front-reaching mid 40s by sunrise. Skies will also clear out gradually behind the front.
Tuesday will begin breezy and chilly with a mostly sunny sky. High pressure builds throughout the day, which will help wind become lighter by the afternoon. Temperatures remain cool with highs in the lower to middle 50s and some hill towns may not escape the 40s.
In the upper levels, a trough is in control across the Northeast, giving us a cooler than average air mass that looks to last the week. We will see a few cold fronts come through-one on Wednesday, then other over the weekend. With each front, we will get a bit unsettled with shower chances, but more noticeably, a shot of chilly air will follow each.
Wednesday will be another blustery day with a mix of sun and clouds. Only a few showers are expected in the afternoon and evening with a passing front. Temperatures will drop to around freezing Wednesday night if wind can lighten, but breezes may keep frost from forming. High pressure will give us a dry, chilly Thursday with highs in the 40s under a sunny sky. Lighter to calm wind Thursday night should allow temps to fall into the 20s for the first time this season.
A first glance into next weekend is showing milder temps Friday and Saturday with highs nearing 60. Our next cold front should bring in more clouds Saturday along with shower chances, then cooler temps return for Sunday into early next week.
Tonight: Showers and downpours ending early, partial clearing late, breezy and chilly. Lows: 38-45
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs: 48-55
Wednesday: Sun & clouds, few PM showers possible. Breezy. Highs: 53-58
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.