SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cold front that came through today brought a good, soaking rain to many, especially east of I91. Many ended up around a half inch to 1.5 inches. This line even brought severe weather to the Cape and Islands, prompting severe and tornado warnings! No confirmed tornadoes, but a funnel cloud was spotted in that area.
Drier, colder air continues to roll into western Mass on a gusty northwest breeze. We remain blustery behind this system with gusts over 20mph early, then a 10-15mph wind continuing overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s by sunrise with wind chills in the teens and 20s.
Tuesday will be a breezy, chilly day with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s. We will see plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds in from the west. Wind calms Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the teens and 20s by Wednesday morning.
A deep trough over the Midwest will bring a few systems through New England this week. A warm front will move in Wednesday morning with more clouds and a chance for flurries or a few snow showers. The front lifts northward and we remain mostly cloudy, but milder with highs in the 40s. Showers begin Wednesday night and look to last through much of Thanksgiving Day. There is a chance for a soaking rainfall ahead of an approaching cold front with a half inch to 1 inch possible.
Cold front exits Thursday night and dry weather returns Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will trend milder than normal with highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday, then as surface high pressure builds in, Sunday will get a bit cooler with sunny skies. Our next storm system looks to bring another round of showers through New England on Monday.
