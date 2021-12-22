SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a rainy and even icy start for some, today ended up on the mild side with highs in the mid 40s. That said, a gusty wind made it feel cooler.
It will be blustery and cold tonight with temperatures in the 20's, but the wind will drop wind chills into the single digits and teens. Wind will easy by sunrise when lows could dip into the teens.
Tomorrow will be cold and dry with highs near freezing. We'll see lots of sunshine with a diminishing breeze. No weather issues for those beginning their holiday travel and ending their Christmas shopping. A clipper system will bring a period light snow late tomorrow night into Friday morning. A coating to 1" is possible. It will move out quickly and the rest of Friday is looking dry with some sunshine. Slick travel could be possible for some early in the day. High will reach near 40, so most of the light accumulation will melt away.
Another system will arrive Christmas Day with another round of moisture. Temperatures will be borderline so this may end up being more of a mix with little or no accumulation. Unfortunately, it appears that any mix will go over to rain through the morning. There's even a chance for some heavier rain during the afternoon. The weather team will closely watch this forecast timeframe over the coming days.
Cooler and dry weather looks to follow the holiday weekend with a few systems to watch.
