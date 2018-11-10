SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was rather windy out there this afternoon with reports of isolated power outages in parts of Hampshire and Franklin counties. While the Wind Advisories are no longer in effect it will remain breezy tonight into tomorrow.
We will see colder air pouring into the region tonight. We remain breezy overnight and wind chills will fall well into the 20s for the valley and teens for the hills. Our actual temp should reach mid to upper 20s.
Unseasonably cold air settles in for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 40s and overnight temps possibly dipping into the upper teens early Monday morning. We should see good sunshine as high pressure stays in control but with the breeze tomorrow it will feel colder.
Our next storm is on the way for Tuesday of next week. Rain looks to begin Tuesday morning and could start as a wintry mix in the higher terrain. Another 1-2 inches of rain is possible, which would bring back flooding concerns to our area. Behind this low, we turn windy and significantly colder for Wednesday. Chilly, but dry air will linger through the end of the week.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Lows: 23-27
- Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Unseasonably cold. Highs: 37-41
- Monday: Increasing clouds. Chilly. Highs: 42-46
