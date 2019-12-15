SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a blustery day with winds gusting near 45 mph at times this afternoon. Winds will slowly begin to relax later tonight and our attention turns to our next storm system which could bring snow to a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday.
There is still the chance for a sprinkle or flurry early this evening otherwise skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight. It will also remain rather breezy. A colder night is on the way with lows dropping back into the upper teens. It will be a dry start on Monday morning though clouds will be increasing as the day goes on. Highs will top out in the lower 30s.
The next storm to affect western Mass arrives Monday evening. This storm looks more wintry than wet, with a good chance for snow Monday evening, before changing to a mix by Tuesday morning. It's possible snow falls to end the storm. Hazardous travel conditions are looking likely for Monday evening into Tuesday Morning. Early snowfall estimates are 1-3" in the lower valley with 3-5" possible for Franklin & Berkshire counties as well as along the east slopes of the Berkshires.
