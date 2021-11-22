SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold front continues moving across southern New England this evening, ushering in a drier, colder air mass for tonight and Tuesday.
Blustery and turning colder this evening with wind gusts of 20-25mph. Temperatures fall into the middle and upper 20s through sunrise with wind chills falling into the teens in the hills to lower 20s in the valley. Skies will partially clear out tonight with more clearing closer to sunrise. Prep for a cold start Tuesday morning!
A ridge of high pressure continues to build into New England Tuesday. Gusty breezes out of the northwest will persist, keeping wind chills close to freezing much of the day. We will see plenty of sunshine, but an upper level disturbance should bring scattered clouds in the afternoon and possibly some flurries or snow showers to the Berkshires. Wind will continue to lighten through Tuesday night.
The coldest air of the season will move out starting Wednesday, so short-lived. Temperatures remain chilly, but breezes will be lighter and we should see full sunshine. Most of the US is looking rather quiet, which is nice as it is one of the busiest travel days of the year! It will be a dry, cold start to Thanksgiving, but a nice day overall with a mix of sun and clouds and highs climbing into the lower 50s in the valley.
Clouds increase Thursday night ahead of our next cold front. Showers or light rain is expected late Thursday night through Friday morning. Friday looks mostly cloudy, brisk and unsettled with a few spotty rain and snow showers, so maybe pack the umbrella for Black Friday shopping.
A shot of cold air and gusty wind returns to western Mass for Friday night and Saturday behind a departing storm system. Expect highs in the 30s over the weekend with wind chills in the teens at times, especially Saturday. A few snow showers or flurries look possible as well. Our forecast for Sunday looks dry for now, but a storm to our west will need to be watched for travel issues.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.