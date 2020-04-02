SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
A large storm system over the ocean will pinwheel back toward the coast tonight into Friday morning. As the storm moves closer, showers become more likely-though rain looks mainly light. We remain breezy with a north wind at 15-25mph throughout the evening and overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Friday will be a cloudy, breezy, damp day across western Mass with occasional showers around throughout the day. As a coastal low begins moving back eastward, shower chances will gradually diminish Friday evening. Wind remains steady at 10-20mph with occasional gusts to 30mph. Damaging wind potential and coastal flooding will be a threat for the Cape and Islands with this system.
Saturday should begin brisk as our coastal storm continues to slowly move away from the US. We will see a dry day here in western Mass with showers lingering closer to the shore. Weak high pressure will build in, possibly allowing for a break of sun here and there, but clouds stay persistent.
Temperatures will return to slightly above normal this weekend with highs in the mid-50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday as a weak ridge builds into the Northeast. Clouds continue to hang tough Sunday as a cold front moves in, but we look mainly dry with only a slight risk for a shower later in the day.
Mild temperatures stick around early next week with a nice Monday on the way. Temperatures should get into the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds-it should be the pick of the week! There is a chance Tuesday gets even warmer, but for now, holding close to 60 with partly cloudy skies and more of a breeze. Shower chances return Wednesday and Thursday with our next storm system.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
