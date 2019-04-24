SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool with temperatures reaching into the lower 60's. It will be more seasonable compared to the 70 degree readings we had yesterday!(Westover ARB high 75)
A cold front moved through with showers last night and behind it the cooler air continues to filter in on a gusty northwesterly breeze. (Gusts to 30 mph)
Tonight will be clear and chilly, likely the coolest night of the week with temperatures dipping into the 30s to near 40 by morning.
It will be a chilly start tomorrow but temperatures will rise quickly with high near 70. A few thin clouds will move through tomorrow afternoon as weak storm passes to our south. Clouds build back in tomorrow night and rain is on the way for Friday with our next storm. Rain amounts look to end up around an inch to an inch and a half by Friday evening, which could cause river flooding issues to persist.
It looks as though most of the rain will move out in time for the week. There may be some early morning showers on Saturday but clouds look to give way to sunshine for the afternoon. It will be breezy and cool with temperatures near 60. Out next system may bring showers in for Sunday as we remain in an active unsettled pattern.
