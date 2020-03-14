SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have a dry weekend headed our way with a good amount of sunshine. That dry weather will linger into the start of the work week before precipitation chances return on Tuesday
We start the weekend off with sunny skies and chilly temperatures, but highs return to the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. It will be a breezy day with a west-northwest breeze at 10-20mph along with occasional higher gusts. A storm will be passing well to our south in the afternoon and evening and should bring an increase in high clouds, but our weather remains dry. Under mostly cloudy skies tonight we will see low temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Seasonable air remains in control Sunday and Monday as high pressure builds in from the northwest. Temperatures both days only look to get into the middle 40s in the Pioneer Valley, but we will have a lot of sunshine to help. We should get quite cold Sunday night with temperatures dipping into the upper teens to low 20s.
Our next storm system looks to arrive Tuesday morning with light rain showers or a rain/snow mix in the high terrain. Precip looks light and any mixing should be quite brief as temperatures climb back to the 40s.
Large high pressure builds back in Wednesday and Thursday, keeping our weather dry and fair. Temperatures look milder with highs returning to the 50s both days. Wet weather moves back in late Thursday night as a rain/snow start, then rain for Friday as low pressure moves in from the southwest.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
