SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy an mild with high temperatures reaching into the low to middle 50's, along with a gusty breeze out of the south-southwest. Wind gusts may reach 20-30 mph at times, strongest in the hills. There will be a few showers around this afternoon, but also some sunshine. Showers will move through this evening as a cold front pushes through. Most of the day will be dry though. Skies clear out late tonight as the wind shifts into the Northwest. Temperatures fall into the 30's, by morning. Wind chills will fall into the teens and 20's.
Tomorrow will be blustery and chilly with a few flurries in the hills and Berkshire County. Skies turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy for many with northwest wind gusts to 30-40mph. Temps will start in the 30's, but readings do not go up much with highs near 40. The gusty breeze will make it feel like it's closer to 30.
A mainly dry weekend is on the way, though a few snow showers or flurries are possible Saturday morning from a weak upper level disturbance passing by. There will be some sunshine mixed during the afternoon with high sin the lower 40's. Sunday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonable with highs back into the lower 40's. The breezy will pick up late in the day as milder air move in ahead of next storm system.
Low pressure will move into Eastern Canada on Monday bringing mild temperatures back into the Northeast. Readings will climb well into the 50's with a gusty Southwesterly breeze. Periods of rain and showers will move in during the afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front that will bring back the chilly and dry conditions for Tuesday.
It's a busy weather pattern so our next storm arrives on Wednesday with either snow or rain. Stay tuned.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
